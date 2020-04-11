Ashland County Reports Second Confirmed COVID-19 Case

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ashland County, according to the county public health department.

The individual who tested positive has a history of domestic travel and has been self-isolating since returning home.

Ashland County Public Health tells us they are working with the individual to identify any people they were in close contact with during the infectious period. Staff will follow-up with each one of those close contacts to provide appropriate guidance.

County officials will not release more information about the infected individual in order to protect their privacy.