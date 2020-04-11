Boating, Biking, Even Dancing in Sunshine at Leif Erikson Park

Two dancers turned the stage in the center of the park into their own dance floor.

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday’s above average temperatures brought tons of people out to Leif Erikson Park to enjoy the sunshine.

The park was alive with people taking advantage of the nice day in their own way–boating in the lake, biking and jogging along the walkways.

Now, a new outdoor park activity: dancing on the stage in the center of the grass.

“It’s something we used to do at the bars,” said Jake Damlo, “but now the bars are closed, we come out here. ‘Cause you can’t go to the bar.”

His swing dancing partner, Alexus Ruddick, was also glad they could find another way to shake their groove things in these tough times. “Pass the time, stay busy, keep up with what we like doing,” she said.

Minnesota’s Stay-at-Home order lasts until May 4th, so that park stage may keep being a dance floor for a while.