Duluth Workforce Development Staff Offers Employment Help

DULUTH, Minn.– With their offices closed down, the Workforce Development staff for the city of Duluth has been transitioning to help the community virtually.

Along with their website, they are adding staff to their phone lines to answer people’s questions about finding work and unemployment insurance. Online workshops and resume reviews are also available to help people find a job or a new career path.

The department says they want to help Duluthians get back on their feet and back to work.

“We want to be part of helping our economy recover, we want to be a part of helping people get back to work whatever that looks like for them,” said Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development for the city of Duluth.

The Workforce Development Department will be hosting an online workshop next week on interview skills.