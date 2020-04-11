Four Bulldogs Attain All-American Status

Scott Perunovich, Noah Cates, Cole Koepke and Hunter Shepard were all named American Hockey Coaches Association All-Americans for the 2019-20 season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Four UMD men’s hockey players, defenseman Scott Perunovich, goaltender Hunter Shepard, and forward Cole Koepke and Noah Cates were named American Hockey Coaches Association All-Americans for the 2019-20 season. Perunovich, was also named Hobey Baker Award winner on Saturday night, has received this honor three times, while this is Shepard’s second selection.

Perunovich was a first-time (West) selection and joins center Jack Connolly (2009-12) and defenseman Norm Maciver (1983-86) as the only three-time All-Americans in UMD history. Perunovich was named NCHC Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring, the first defenseman to do so. Perunovich was the second-ranked defenseman in the country with 40 points, which led UMD and was a career-best. He tallied 22 power play points and finished with 34 assists, which ranks first and second, respectively, in the NCAA. Perunovich was also a three-time winner of the NCHC Offensive Defensive Player of the Year.

Shepard, Cates and Koepke all received second team (West) seelctions. Shepard is the current record-holder for most consecutive NCAA starts and posted a 22-10-2 record, a 2.18 goals against average and a .918 saves percentage in his final season as a Bulldog. He was also named NCHC Goaltender of the Year for the second straight season and was a Mike Richter award semifinalist.

Cates scored a career-high 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points, which ranked second on the team. Cates also received All-NCHC first team honors.

Koepke also had a career-best year, leading the Bulldogs with 16 goals while adding 17 assists for 33 points. Koepke finished with 14 goals in NCHC games, which led the conference, earning him an All-NCHC first team honor.