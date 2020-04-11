Masks Now Mandatory for Super One Employees

Super One in West Duluth distributed 250 asks to employees this week that they are required to wear while at work.

DULUTH, Minn. – As mask-wearing becomes more common in the Northland, employees at Super One Foods are now wearing them every day at work.

Other employees are wearing their own masks they made at home.

All masks are cleaned each night.

Super One has also instituted one-way lanes down the aisles to keep up with good social distancing.

The salad bar, olive bar, and deli are now only offering pre-packaged selections as well.

Assistant store manager Jeffrey Anderson says he is happy the company is taking care of their employees.

“It makes us feel well-appreciated that they are looking out for our safety I know a lot of us like to be here so it’s nice to know that they are looking out for us,” said Anderson.

Store employees also say each day they are seeing a higher percentage of customers wearing masks as well.

“I’m wearing the mask for a couple of reasons one to keep the people around me comfortable because I know everyone is getting more nervous as the pandemic expands the second reason is just trying to do my best to keep myself safe,” said Mark Zmudy, who was shopping at Super One today.

The store is keeping up as best as they can as well with wiping down carts before use.