Scott Perunovich Wins Hobey Baker Award

The Hibbing native is the sixth UMD men's hockey player to win the award.

HIBBING, Minn. – UMD junior defenseman Scott Perunovich is the 2020 Hobey Baker Award Winner, edging out North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Perunovich, a Hibbing native, was named NCHC Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring, the first defenseman to do so. He also became the first player in league history to be a three-time all-NCHC first team selection.

Perunovich was the second-ranked defenseman in the country with 40 points, which led UMD and was a career-best. He tallied 22 power play points and finished with 34 assists, which ranks first and second, respectively, in the NCAA. Perunovich was also a three-time winner of the NCHC Offensive Defensive Player of the Year.

Perunovich is the sixth Bulldog to win the Hobey Baker Award, joining Jack Connolly, Junior Lessard, Chris Marinucci, Bill Watson and Tom Kurvers. No other school has produced more Hobey Baker Award winners.