Seven New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Minnesota Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health reports 64 people have died from COVID-19 statewide as of Saturday, April 11th. That’s seven more deaths than were reported Friday, April 10th.

1,427 Minnesotans have now tested positive for the virus, 91 more than on Friday.

Of the people who tested positive, 793 are no longer needing isolation.

As of Saturday, 145 Minnesotans are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. 69 of them are in an ICU.

All the official state data can be found here.