Short-Term Housing Available Aimed at COVID-19 Medical Providers at First Responders

One local company, US Coporate Housing LLC, is opening three new units in Superior for short-term leasing.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Short term housing that is affordable on the average budget can be hard to come by for many.

COVID-19 medical providers and first responders are coming to the Northland and some want to avoid year-long leases.

One local company, US Coporate Housing LLC, is opening three new units in Superior for short-term leasing.

The company hopes these units will be occupied by first responders or medical providers who are fighting COVID-19.

The owner tells Fox 21 he knows how expensive hotels are and says this is another option that features fully-furnished units.

“For guests who stay with us, we are working with a couple of restaurants who are going to give a 10% discount off their bills who they order from them. So we are here to help them out and serve this community as best we can,” said Nevin Joseph, the owner of US Corporate Housing LLC.

The two-bedroom units start at $1,100.