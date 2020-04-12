Duluth Harbor Mission Serves Nearly 200 Easter Dinners To-Go

On Sunday, the meals they served included ham, mashed potatoes, cheesy potatoes, corn, and even desserts.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Harbor Mission held its fifth annual free Easter dinner to those in need on Sunday.

The faith-based mission provides food, shelter, and clothing year-round for people in need.

During the pandemic, they say the need has been much greater.

The mission put together 200 meals today with food from B&B Market in Cloquet.

“This year is a little bit different the community there’s a little more need this year than there has been in the past. So we are just really glad we could be here like neighbors helping neighbors at this time,” said Veronica Ciurleo, the executive director of the Duluth Harbor Mission.

Those working at the mission were wearing masks to make sure they could serve the community as safely as possible.

Duluth Harbor Mission is completely donor-funded so they say it is thanks to generous people that this tradition can continue.

“People lose hope and to have a neighborhood that reaches out and pours out goodness just really encourages people to keep on keeping on,” said Ciurleo.

Duluth Harbor Mission says that if anyone is in need to reach out to them at (218) 481-7400, on Facebook here, or on their website here.