Duluth NAACP Giving Away Masks on Monday

The Duluth NAACP says COVID-19 has been greatly affecting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, the Duluth NAACP will be handing out free cloth face masks to people who have barriers buying or making masks.

The organization will hand out homemade masks to make sure people in these communities are protected.

Anyone who is struggling to afford a mask is also welcome.

Two women who are involved with the NAACP made 400 masks to distribute.

They will be given out at One Roof Community Center parking lot from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 13.

“Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and the disparities we face especially when we look at the medical disparities around diabetes heart diseases and even blood pressure that we are most impacted by the COVID,” said Janet Kennedy, the chair of the NAACP health committee.

Those who attend are asked to remember to stay at least six feet apart from each other.

Masks should also be sanitized after wearing it each time.

There will be another mask giveaway on Thursday in West Duluth.