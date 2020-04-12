Essentia Now Requiring All Visitors and Staff to Wear Masks

Because COVID-19 can be spread by a person with no symptoms it is especially important to take precautions and wear masks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Monday, Essentia Health will require all patients, visitors, and staff to masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19 at all its locations.

Essentia is asking everyone who has a mask to bring their own from home to wear.

For those who do not already have a mask, Essentia will supply one.

“It’s really important to keep as many mouths and noses covered as possible and that’s especially true in a setting like a hospital or a clinic where it’s not always practical to abide by those social distancing guidelines,” said Louie St. George III, the media relations specialist at Essentia Health.

Beginning Monday, the Essentia staff will be required to wear masks at all times as well.