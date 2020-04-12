UMD Men’s Basketball to Hold Virtual Skills Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Monday, the UMD men’s basketball team will be holding a virtual skills camp.

Over the next four weeks, five 30 minute pre-recorded videos will be released of the coaching staff walking participants through different drills. With gyms shut down, these workouts were designed to be done with little space and equipment needed.

While the Bulldogs currently can’t hold their normal camps, they’re hoping these videos will help motivate kids to work on their skills and stay positive during these unknown times.

“At our camps at UMD, we talk a lot about it’s now always what you do, it’s how you do it. So we’re working on our basketball skills but we try to bring a lot of energy within these videos and motivate kids and bring a positive 30 minutes to their day. It’s not always easy being stuck inside right now not being able to go to the gym so I think that’s been a big focus for us. Just having that energy, effort and enthusiasm and really motivating kids to just have fun and be positive,” UMD assistant coach Casey Bruggeman said.

The camps are designed for 4th-8th grades and is 20 dollars. Head to their website to learn more or to sign up.