2020 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

Ashland County District 12 County Board Supervisor * Incumbent

Ashland County District 17 County Board Supervisor

Ashland County District 18 County Board Supervisor

Ashland County District 20 County Board Supervisor * Incumbent

Ashland County District 6 County Board Supervisor * Incumbent

Ashland County District 7 County Board Supervisor * Incumbent

Ashland School District – At Large Seat 2 Seats

Barksdale Town Board Supervisor

Barnes Town Board Chairperson

Barnes Town Board Supervisor

Bayfield City Council District 4

Bayfield County Board District 4

Bayfield School District Board (Red Cliff)

Bayview Town Board Supervisor

Bell Town Board Supervisor

Butternut School District – School Board Member

Cable Town Board Chairperson

Cable Town Board Supervisor Township Race

Clover Town Board Supervisor

Court of Appeals District 2 * Incumbent

Delta Town Board Supervisor

Douglas County Board Supervisor District 14

Douglas County Board Supervisor District 15

Douglas County Board Supervisor District 18

Drummond Town Board Supervisor

Grandview Town Board Supervisor

Hayward Community School District School Board Member

Hurley Mayor

Iron River Town Board Supervisor

Justice of the Supreme Court * Incumbent

Lake Nebagamon Village Trustee

Maple School District School Board Member At Large

Marsy’s Law – Question 1 Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court? Yes Winner 76.1% 891,659

No 23.9% 279,891

Pike’s Bay Town Board Supervisor (Bayfield)

Port Wing Town Board Supervisor

Presidential Primary – Democrat Democrat

Presidential Primary – Republican Republican * Incumbent

Sawyer County District 10 County Board Supervisor

Sawyer County District 11 County Board Supervisor

Sawyer County District 2 County Board Supervisor

School District of Maple School Board Member

School District of Solon Springs School Board Member

School District of Superior School Board

School District of Webster School Board

School District Referendum 1 – Webster, Burnett and Douglas Counties School District Shall the School District of Webster, Burnett and Douglas Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school improvement program consisting of: construction of an addition to expand the career and technical education area of the Middle/High School; parking lot, athletic facility and site improvements at the Middle/High School; renovations, improvements and technology updates at the Elementary School and the Middle/High School; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment? Yes 0% 0

No 0% 0

Solon Springs Town Board Supervisor

Superior ATV/UTV Referendum Barring certain exceptions determined necessary for safety and subject to applicable state and local laws, should the city allow the operation of ATV (All-terrain vehicles) and UTV (Utility task vehicles) on its streets and alleys? Yes 0% 0

No 0% 0

Superior District 1 City Council

Superior District 3 City Council * Incumbent

Superior District 5 City Council * Incumbent

Town of La Pointe – Town Board Supervisor

Village of Butternut Trustee

Village of Poplar Village Trustee

Village of Solon Springs Trustee

Washburn Alderperson, Dist. 2 Wards 2 & 3

Washburn School District School Board Member At Large

Washburn Town Board Chairperson