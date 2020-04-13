2020 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

Ashland County District 12 County Board Supervisor

  • Joe M. Rose *WinnerO 55.4%
    138
  • Michel Starck  O 44.6%
    111
* Incumbent
Ashland County District 17 County Board Supervisor

  • Richard Huber WinnerO 74.7%
    121
  • Pete Russo  O 25.3%
    41
Ashland County District 18 County Board Supervisor

  • Doreen F. Kubera (Hanninen) WinnerO 56.8%
    79
  • Michael Hamm  O 43.2%
    60
Ashland County District 20 County Board Supervisor

  • Kathy L. Schutte *WinnerO 66.3%
    108
  • John Kirck Cannon  O 33.7%
    55
* Incumbent
Ashland County District 6 County Board Supervisor

  • Joyce “Pepe” Kabasa *WinnerO 52.7%
    59
  • Eric Lindell  O 47.3%
    53
* Incumbent
Ashland County District 7 County Board Supervisor

  • Gary Kabasa * O 0%
    0
  • Pat Kinney  O 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Ashland School District – At Large Seat

2 Seats

  • Sally J. Mika WinnerO 36.2%
    1,146
  • Jessica Pergolski  O 23.9%
    756
  • Angela Lunn  O 23.2%
    733
  • Pat Nemec  O 16.7%
    529
Barksdale Town Board Supervisor

  • Chris Bretting  O 0%
    0
  • John Nyara  O 0%
    0
Barnes Town Board Chairperson

  • Eric E. Neff  O 0%
    0
  • Christine Webb  O 0%
    0
Barnes Town Board Supervisor

  • Susan Jansen  O 0%
    0
  • George "Fred" Barnes  O 0%
    0
  • Mike O'Keefe  O 0%
    0
  • Donna Porter  O 0%
    0
Bayfield City Council District 4

  • Carrier  O 0%
    0
  • Johnson  O 0%
    0
Bayfield County Board District 4

  • Raspotnik  O 0%
    0
  • Ray  O 0%
    0
Bayfield School District Board (Red Cliff)

  • Cindy Garrity  O 0%
    0
  • Nicole Boyd  O 0%
    0
Bayview Town Board Supervisor

  • Donald A. Jenicek  O 0%
    0
  • John E. Sopiwnik  O 0%
    0
  • Bill Bodin  O 0%
    0
  • Larry Nelson  O 0%
    0
Bell Town Board Supervisor

  • Jackie Eid  O 0%
    0
  • Allen Hahn  O 0%
    0
Butternut School District – School Board Member

  • Katie Weinberger WinnerO 55.2%
    261
  • Gary Mertig  O 44.8%
    212
Cable Town Board Chairperson

  • Kathy Zuelsdorff  O 0%
    0
  • Brett T. Rondeau  O 0%
    0
Cable Town Board Supervisor

Township Race

  • Kathy Zuelsdorff  O 0%
    0
  • Jack Radecki  O 0%
    0
  • Tony Merrill  O 0%
    0
Clover Town Board Supervisor

  • Barbara Rebak  O 0%
    0
  • Patti Stemwedel  O 0%
    0
Court of Appeals District 2

  • Lisa Neubauer *WinnerO 53.7%
    211,204
  • Paul Bugenhagen  O 46.3%
    181,810
* Incumbent
Delta Town Board Supervisor

  • Susan Davis  O 0%
    0
  • Ron Michaelis  O 0%
    0
Douglas County Board Supervisor District 14

  • Pat Ryan WinnerO 57.5%
    341
  • John Lohse  O 42.5%
    252
Douglas County Board Supervisor District 15

  • Susan A. Hendrickson WinnerO 60.3%
    319
  • Jon Allen  O 39.7%
    210
Douglas County Board Supervisor District 18

  • Joseph Moen WinnerO 53.1%
    298
  • Daniel D. Corbin  O 46.9%
    263
Drummond Town Board Supervisor

  • Chris Elkins  O 0%
    0
  • R.W. Dick Fredericks, Jr  O 0%
    0
Grandview Town Board Supervisor

  • Dane Bonk  O 0%
    0
  • Thomas Martin  O 0%
    0
Hayward Community School District School Board Member

  • James Ahrens  O 0%
    0
  • Henry Bearheart  O 0%
    0
  • Harry D Malcolm  O 0%
    0
Hurley Mayor

  • Aijala  O 0%
    0
  • Conhartoski  O 0%
    0
Iron River Town Board Supervisor

  • John A. Rautio  O 0%
    0
  • Michelle Davis  O 0%
    0
  • Michelle Davis  O 0%
    0
Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Jill J. Karofsky WinnerO 53.2%
    559,585
  • Daniel Kelly * O 46.8%
    491,855
* Incumbent
Lake Nebagamon Village Trustee

  • Jason Vee WinnerO 23.7%
    213
  • Bob Anderson WinnerO 23.3%
    209
  • Jim Smith WinnerO 20.9%
    188
  • Adam Buchanan  O 18.7%
    168
  • Swan Dawson  O 13.4%
    120
Maple School District School Board Member At Large

  • Mike Granlund  O 0%
    0
  • Nancy Lind  O 0%
    0
Marsy’s Law – Question 1

Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?

  • Yes Winner 76.1%
    891,659
  • No   23.9%
    279,891
Pike’s Bay Town Board Supervisor (Bayfield)

  • Cody Bermel  O 0%
    0
  • Karen Boutin  O 0%
    0
  • Craig Hoopman  O 0%
    0
Port Wing Town Board Supervisor

  • Gary Williams  O 0%
    0
  • Ken Bodeen  O 0%
    0
  • Katherine L. Jardine  O 0%
    0
  • Carri Hoagland  O 0%
    0
Presidential Primary – Democrat

Democrat

  • Biden WinnerD 65.0%
    88,723
  • Sanders  D 29.3%
    40,010
  • Warren  D 1.4%
    1,939
  • Bloomberg  D 1.1%
    1,454
  • Gabbard  D 0.7%
    1,020
  • Buttigieg  D 0.6%
    877
  • Klobuchar  D 0.6%
    869
  • Uninstructed  D 0.6%
    780
  • Yang  D 0.4%
    525
  • Steyer  D 0.1%
    130
  • Delaney  D 0.1%
    72
  • Patrick  D 0.0%
    44
  • Bennet  D 0.0%
    54
Presidential Primary – Republican

Republican

  • Trump *WinnerR 98.3%
    96,917
  • Uninstructed  R 1.7%
    1,712
* Incumbent
Sawyer County District 10 County Board Supervisor

  • Michael Masestri  O 0%
    0
  • Chuck Van Etten  O 0%
    0
Sawyer County District 11 County Board Supervisor

  • Randy A. Neumann  O 0%
    0
  • Dale Olson  O 0%
    0
Sawyer County District 2 County Board Supervisor

  • Jesse D. Boettcher  O 0%
    0
  • Dee Judd  O 0%
    0
School District of Maple School Board Member

  • Brian Johnson  O 0%
    0
  • Danna Livingston-Matherly  O 0%
    0
  • Jason Deatherage  O 0%
    0
  • Milton Olson  O 0%
    0
  • Gail M. Saari  O 0%
    0
  • James Streveler  O 0%
    0
School District of Solon Springs School Board Member

  • Angela Botner  O 0%
    0
  • Ryan Smith  O 0%
    0
School District of Superior School Board

  • Steve Olson  O 0%
    0
  • Mary Smith-Johnson  O 0%
    0
  • Laura Gapske  O 0%
    0
School District of Webster School Board

  • Terry Larsen  O 0%
    0
  • Bob R. Carlson  O 0%
    0
School District Referendum 1 – Webster, Burnett and Douglas Counties

School District Shall the School District of Webster, Burnett and Douglas Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school improvement program consisting of: construction of an addition to expand the career and technical education area of the Middle/High School; parking lot, athletic facility and site improvements at the Middle/High School; renovations, improvements and technology updates at the Elementary School and the Middle/High School; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
Solon Springs Town Board Supervisor

  • Doug Nagle  O 0%
    0
  • Bob Baldwin  O 0%
    0
Superior ATV/UTV Referendum

Barring certain exceptions determined necessary for safety and subject to applicable state and local laws, should the city allow the operation of ATV (All-terrain vehicles) and UTV (Utility task vehicles) on its streets and alleys?

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
Superior District 1 City Council 

  • Nicholas Ledin WinnerO 52.8%
    383
  • Kalee Hermanson  O 47.2%
    342
Superior District 3 City Council

  • Warren Bender *WinnerO 62.7%
    344
  • Kelly Schoen  O 37.3%
    205
* Incumbent
Superior District 5 City Council

  • Brent Fennessey *WinnerO 56.0%
    469
  • Amanda Foster  O 44.0%
    369
* Incumbent
Town of La Pointe – Town Board Supervisor

  • Sue Brenna  O 0%
    0
  • Michael Anderson  O 0%
    0
Village of Butternut Trustee

  • Gary Vander Wyst  O 0%
    0
  • Lisa M. Hilgart  O 0%
    0
  • Larry D. Meverden  O 0%
    0
Village of Poplar Village Trustee

  • James E. Tollas  O 0%
    0
  • Ralph Rounsville  O 0%
    0
Village of Solon Springs Trustee

  • Todd W. Gilbert  O 0%
    0
  • Jonathon B. Brostowitz  O 0%
    0
  • Ben Evans  O 0%
    0
Washburn Alderperson, Dist. 2 Wards 2 & 3

  • Thomas E. Neimes Jr  O 0%
    0
  • John F. Baregi  O 0%
    0
Washburn School District School Board Member At Large

  • Andrea DeBungie  O 0%
    0
  • Colleen M. Trumper  O 0%
    0
Washburn Town Board Chairperson

  • Sandra J. Raspotnik  O 0%
    0
  • Bruce Hokanson  O 0%
    0
Washburn Town Board Supervisor

  • Steven L. Tetzner  O 0%
    0
  • John Hartzell  O 0%
    0
  • John Adams  O 0%
    0
  • Wendy Stein  O 0%
    0
