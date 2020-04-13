2020 Wisconsin Spring Election Results
Ashland County District 12 County Board Supervisor
-
Joe M. Rose *WinnerO
55.4%
138
-
Michel Starck O
44.6%
111
Ashland County District 17 County Board Supervisor
-
Richard Huber WinnerO
74.7%
121
-
Pete Russo O
25.3%
41
Ashland County District 18 County Board Supervisor
-
Doreen F. Kubera (Hanninen) WinnerO
56.8%
79
-
Michael Hamm O
43.2%
60
Ashland County District 20 County Board Supervisor
-
Kathy L. Schutte *WinnerO
66.3%
108
-
John Kirck Cannon O
33.7%
55
Ashland County District 6 County Board Supervisor
-
Joyce “Pepe” Kabasa *WinnerO
52.7%
59
-
Eric Lindell O
47.3%
53
Ashland County District 7 County Board Supervisor
-
Gary Kabasa * O
0%
0
-
Pat Kinney O
0%
0
Ashland School District – At Large Seat
2 Seats
-
Sally J. Mika WinnerO
36.2%
1,146
-
Jessica Pergolski O
23.9%
756
-
Angela Lunn O
23.2%
733
-
Pat Nemec O
16.7%
529
Barksdale Town Board Supervisor
-
Chris Bretting O
0%
0
-
John Nyara O
0%
0
Barnes Town Board Chairperson
-
Eric E. Neff O
0%
0
-
Christine Webb O
0%
0
Barnes Town Board Supervisor
-
Susan Jansen O
0%
0
-
George "Fred" Barnes O
0%
0
-
Mike O'Keefe O
0%
0
-
Donna Porter O
0%
0
Bayfield City Council District 4
-
Carrier O
0%
0
-
Johnson O
0%
0
Bayfield County Board District 4
-
Raspotnik O
0%
0
-
Ray O
0%
0
Bayfield School District Board (Red Cliff)
-
Cindy Garrity O
0%
0
-
Nicole Boyd O
0%
0
Bayview Town Board Supervisor
-
Donald A. Jenicek O
0%
0
-
John E. Sopiwnik O
0%
0
-
Bill Bodin O
0%
0
-
Larry Nelson O
0%
0
Bell Town Board Supervisor
-
Jackie Eid O
0%
0
-
Allen Hahn O
0%
0
Butternut School District – School Board Member
-
Katie Weinberger WinnerO
55.2%
261
-
Gary Mertig O
44.8%
212
Cable Town Board Chairperson
-
Kathy Zuelsdorff O
0%
0
-
Brett T. Rondeau O
0%
0
Cable Town Board Supervisor
Township Race
-
Kathy Zuelsdorff O
0%
0
-
Jack Radecki O
0%
0
-
Tony Merrill O
0%
0
Clover Town Board Supervisor
-
Barbara Rebak O
0%
0
-
Patti Stemwedel O
0%
0
Court of Appeals District 2
-
Lisa Neubauer *WinnerO
53.7%
211,204
-
Paul Bugenhagen O
46.3%
181,810
Delta Town Board Supervisor
-
Susan Davis O
0%
0
-
Ron Michaelis O
0%
0
Douglas County Board Supervisor District 14
-
Pat Ryan WinnerO
57.5%
341
-
John Lohse O
42.5%
252
Douglas County Board Supervisor District 15
-
Susan A. Hendrickson WinnerO
60.3%
319
-
Jon Allen O
39.7%
210
Douglas County Board Supervisor District 18
-
Joseph Moen WinnerO
53.1%
298
-
Daniel D. Corbin O
46.9%
263
Drummond Town Board Supervisor
-
Chris Elkins O
0%
0
-
R.W. Dick Fredericks, Jr O
0%
0
Grandview Town Board Supervisor
-
Dane Bonk O
0%
0
-
Thomas Martin O
0%
0
Hayward Community School District School Board Member
-
James Ahrens O
0%
0
-
Henry Bearheart O
0%
0
-
Harry D Malcolm O
0%
0
Hurley Mayor
-
Aijala O
0%
0
-
Conhartoski O
0%
0
Iron River Town Board Supervisor
-
John A. Rautio O
0%
0
-
Michelle Davis O
0%
0
-
Michelle Davis O
0%
0
Justice of the Supreme Court
-
Jill J. Karofsky WinnerO
53.2%
559,585
-
Daniel Kelly * O
46.8%
491,855
Lake Nebagamon Village Trustee
-
Jason Vee WinnerO
23.7%
213
-
Bob Anderson WinnerO
23.3%
209
-
Jim Smith WinnerO
20.9%
188
-
Adam Buchanan O
18.7%
168
-
Swan Dawson O
13.4%
120
Maple School District School Board Member At Large
-
Mike Granlund O
0%
0
-
Nancy Lind O
0%
0
Marsy’s Law – Question 1
Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?
-
Yes Winner
76.1%
891,659
-
No
23.9%
279,891
Pike’s Bay Town Board Supervisor (Bayfield)
-
Cody Bermel O
0%
0
-
Karen Boutin O
0%
0
-
Craig Hoopman O
0%
0
Port Wing Town Board Supervisor
-
Gary Williams O
0%
0
-
Ken Bodeen O
0%
0
-
Katherine L. Jardine O
0%
0
-
Carri Hoagland O
0%
0
Presidential Primary – Democrat
Democrat
-
Biden WinnerD
65.0%
88,723
-
Sanders D
29.3%
40,010
-
Warren D
1.4%
1,939
-
Bloomberg D
1.1%
1,454
-
Gabbard D
0.7%
1,020
-
Buttigieg D
0.6%
877
-
Klobuchar D
0.6%
869
-
Uninstructed D
0.6%
780
-
Yang D
0.4%
525
-
Steyer D
0.1%
130
-
Delaney D
0.1%
72
-
Patrick D
0.0%
44
-
Bennet D
0.0%
54
Presidential Primary – Republican
Republican
-
Trump *WinnerR
98.3%
96,917
-
Uninstructed R
1.7%
1,712
Sawyer County District 10 County Board Supervisor
-
Michael Masestri O
0%
0
-
Chuck Van Etten O
0%
0
Sawyer County District 11 County Board Supervisor
-
Randy A. Neumann O
0%
0
-
Dale Olson O
0%
0
Sawyer County District 2 County Board Supervisor
-
Jesse D. Boettcher O
0%
0
-
Dee Judd O
0%
0
School District of Maple School Board Member
-
Brian Johnson O
0%
0
-
Danna Livingston-Matherly O
0%
0
-
Jason Deatherage O
0%
0
-
Milton Olson O
0%
0
-
Gail M. Saari O
0%
0
-
James Streveler O
0%
0
School District of Solon Springs School Board Member
-
Angela Botner O
0%
0
-
Ryan Smith O
0%
0
School District of Superior School Board
-
Steve Olson O
0%
0
-
Mary Smith-Johnson O
0%
0
-
Laura Gapske O
0%
0
School District of Webster School Board
-
Terry Larsen O
0%
0
-
Bob R. Carlson O
0%
0
School District Referendum 1 – Webster, Burnett and Douglas Counties
School District Shall the School District of Webster, Burnett and Douglas Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school improvement program consisting of: construction of an addition to expand the career and technical education area of the Middle/High School; parking lot, athletic facility and site improvements at the Middle/High School; renovations, improvements and technology updates at the Elementary School and the Middle/High School; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Solon Springs Town Board Supervisor
-
Doug Nagle O
0%
0
-
Bob Baldwin O
0%
0
Superior ATV/UTV Referendum
Barring certain exceptions determined necessary for safety and subject to applicable state and local laws, should the city allow the operation of ATV (All-terrain vehicles) and UTV (Utility task vehicles) on its streets and alleys?
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Superior District 1 City Council
-
Nicholas Ledin WinnerO
52.8%
383
-
Kalee Hermanson O
47.2%
342
Superior District 3 City Council
-
Warren Bender *WinnerO
62.7%
344
-
Kelly Schoen O
37.3%
205
Superior District 5 City Council
-
Brent Fennessey *WinnerO
56.0%
469
-
Amanda Foster O
44.0%
369
Town of La Pointe – Town Board Supervisor
-
Sue Brenna O
0%
0
-
Michael Anderson O
0%
0
Village of Butternut Trustee
-
Gary Vander Wyst O
0%
0
-
Lisa M. Hilgart O
0%
0
-
Larry D. Meverden O
0%
0
Village of Poplar Village Trustee
-
James E. Tollas O
0%
0
-
Ralph Rounsville O
0%
0
Village of Solon Springs Trustee
-
Todd W. Gilbert O
0%
0
-
Jonathon B. Brostowitz O
0%
0
-
Ben Evans O
0%
0
Washburn Alderperson, Dist. 2 Wards 2 & 3
-
Thomas E. Neimes Jr O
0%
0
-
John F. Baregi O
0%
0
Washburn School District School Board Member At Large
-
Andrea DeBungie O
0%
0
-
Colleen M. Trumper O
0%
0
Washburn Town Board Chairperson
-
Sandra J. Raspotnik O
0%
0
-
Bruce Hokanson O
0%
0
Washburn Town Board Supervisor
-
Steven L. Tetzner O
0%
0
-
John Hartzell O
0%
0
-
John Adams O
0%
0
-
Wendy Stein O
0%
0