Duluth Fire Department Battle Early Morning Fires

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning Duluth firefighters responded to a duplex apartment fire at 313 N. 59th Avenue West.

Flames could be seen from the back of the building.

Two cats were rescued from the building but one is still missing.

All five residents were able to escape the apartment and there were no injuries reported.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire was due to the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Another fire broke out around an hour later.

Crews responded to an apartment fire at 1528 E. 3rd Street.

The complex was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $2,000.

The fire is believed to be caused by smoking.