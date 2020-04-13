Duluth Pack Manufactures Medical Gowns For Healthcare Workers

The goal is to manufacture 1,000 gowns a day.

DULUTH, Minn – Instead of manufacturing outdoor gear and apparel Duluth pack will now be making protective gowns for healthcare workers.

Duluth Pack is partnering with the Michigan-based company Stormy Kramer, which also manufactures outdoor apparel, to help make the gowns.

The protective equipment is being made with materials that are moisture resistant.

Medical gowns are usually disposable, instead, this design will allow for them to be washed, sanitized, and reused as the need for protective equipment continues to grow.

“They are at the forefront of it and putting themselves in harm’s way,” said CEO Tom Sega. “Anything we can do to put together to make sure they are safe until we get through the pandemic is really what we want to do. We want to help in any way we can.”

Duluth Pack is expecting to ramp up production.

