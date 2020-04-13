Duluth Playhouse Offers Free Virtual Tap Dance Classes

The Duluth Playhouse is hosting multiple free dance classes on Facebook live each week.

DULUTH, Minn. – As more businesses are going virtual, the Duluth Playhouse is giving students and community members the chance to keep moving.

The Duluth Playhouse is offering a variety of free Facebook live classes each week. On Monday, the Duluth Playhouse held their second tap class, learning a routine from “The Newsies”.

With the classes being held for free on Facebook, it gives anyone the chance to join and try something different.

“I’ve had some people who I’ve known in the community for a really long time who just recently decided to take a class and now they’re a regular at every single session so I love it, it’s great to see,” Duluth Playhouse artistic director Amber Burn said.

The Facebook live classes are free but they recommend making an $8 donation.

The Duluth Playhouse also has a virtual spring membership that their students can purchase. All details can be found on their website or Facebook page.