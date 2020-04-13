Fire Breaks Out at Crooked Spoon Cafe in Grand Marais

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – Fire crews are responding to a fire at the Crooked Spoon Cafe in Grand Marais.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

The cafe opened in 2006 and, according to the restaurant’s website, is owned by husband and wife team Nathan and Sara Hingos.

Two businesses on either side of the Crooked Spoon, Picnic & Pine and White Pine North, have also become engulfed by flames.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

(video courtesy: WTIP/Facebook)