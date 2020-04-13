Former Coaches Not Surprised by Perunovich’s Hobey Baker Win

Scott Sandelin and Todd Versich had high praise for a player that each of them got to coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland is still buzzing after the announcement that UMD defenseman and Hibbing native Scott Perunovich was named the 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner. We spoke with Bulldogs head coach Scott Sandelin to get his reaction to the big news.

“I think the people that have seen him play know what kind of player he is. He can control a game. He can put up numbers. He can defend. I think the award has kind of shifted a little bit. I think it’s more of what he meant to our team. I don’t think people realize how big of an award it is. Scotty probably doesn’t even recognize it. He will in time. I think having guys that have won it before, I think he has a pretty good idea of how big that is and how special it is,” said Sandelin.

We also caught up with Todd Versich, who coached Perunovich in high school on the Hibbing/Chisholm hockey team and he says the announcement was no surprise to him.

“Scott is not only able to play great defensively, but he is so dangerous offensively and makes everyone around him so much better. He’s not just a step ahead. I like to say he’s two steps ahead. The community has always wrapped themselves around Scott and his family. We’re really proud of him here, up on the Iron Range and in Hibbing of course, and I think in general in the state of Minnesota. He’s one of those types of guys you really can follow and be a fan of,” Versich said.