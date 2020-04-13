Former WNBA Player Tamara Moore Named New Head Coach of Mesabi Range Men’s Basketball Team

Moore returns to her homestate where she was named Miss Minnesota Basketball in 1998.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Saturday, Mesabi Range College announced that former Minnesota Lynx guard Tamara Moore has been named the new head coach of the men’s basketball team, becoming the first female ever hired to run a men’s basketball program.

Moore was named Miss Minnesota Basketball back in 1998, helping Minneapolis North High School go undefeated and win a state championship. She went on to have a stellar career at Wisconsin, which led to her getting inducted into the Badgers’ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. Moore was drafted 15th overall to the WNBA’s Miami Sol and played six seasons. She also owns a semi-pro league and team in the OBA League.

Moore will also coach softball at Mesabi Range College.