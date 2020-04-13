Gov. Walz Extends Peacetime Emergency Through May 13

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered his peacetime emergency be extended through May 13 to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Walz declared a peacetime emergency one month ago when there were fewer than 15 coronavirus cases in the state. As of Monday, there are 1,650. The order was due to expire this week.

The governor used the declaration to order thousands of businesses and schools to close and to tell Minnesotans to largely stay in their homes.

Extending the peacetime emergency was necessary to allow those measures to continue, Walz’s office said in a news release.

“Our actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” said Governor Walz. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly-evolving situation.”

Minnesota’s Legislature has the power to end any executive order that extends beyond 30 days, as Walz’s order will this week, but the divided Legislature is almost certain not to do so.