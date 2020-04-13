Minnesota Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty-nine more Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to 1,650, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday.

But the department reported no new deaths Monday, so the state’s coronavirus-related death toll stood at 70. It’s the first time since March 25 that the state has recorded no new deaths.

As of Monday, 157 people were hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care. Those numbers were unchanged from Sunday.

The state health lab and private labs had run 38,427 tests in Minnesota as of Monday.

To date, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting that 842 patients no longer require isolation.

According to the MDH website, St. Louis County has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths.