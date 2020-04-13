Radio DJ Records Show From Home

Some of your favorite on-air personalities are also working from home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you been listening to the radio a lot lately? Some of your favorite on-air personalities are also working from home, including Jill Mikkelson, a radio host for Life 97.3.

She uses her room as her personal studio where she researches content and records her material.

She works remotely while living with roommates.

She says that she hopes her work lifts up the spirits of her listeners.

“To balance hey we’re in this together and so I want to be encouraging and I want to let you know that you’re alone but also I’m having a hard time too and so I want to make sure that I’m real about the struggles that I have,” said Mikkelson.

You can listen to Jill on 97.3 from 10 AM to 2 PM on weekdays and Saturday mornings from 6 AM to 10 AM.