Superior City Council Election Results

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The results are in from last week’s Superior City Council races.

In District 1, Nicholas Ledin defeated Kalee Hermanson 383-342. Ledin will replace Dan Olson, who is leaving his seat.

In District 3, incumbent Warren Bender defeated Kelly Schoen 344-205, while in District 5, incumbent Brent Fennessey defeated Amanda Foster 469-369.

