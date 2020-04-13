UMD Campus Food Shelf Remains Open To Students As Pandemic Continues

Champ's Cupboard is expected to be open at least until the end of the semester.

DULUTH, Minn – The University of Minnesota of Duluth is making sure students, who are dealing with food insecurities, have access to healthy meals by keeping the campus food shelf open during the pandemic.

Champ’s Cupboard is a free food shelf offered to all UMD students.

It opened in 2013 after university officials noticed a need to help those dealing with food insecurities.

The food shelf is stocked with mostly non-perishable items donated by faculty, staff, and students.

It receives hundreds of visits from students on campus every year.

Those students can stop by to pick up what they need including anything from canned soups to hygiene products.

As the pandemic may be creating more impacts on students suffering from food insecurities, UMD officials are hoping this cupboard can help.

“It’s a tough time for our students. They are without some of their employment opportunities. they are away from campus,” said Vice Chancellor of Student Life Dr. Lisa Erwin. “It was really important to meet those needs as best we could.”

A semi-annual survey determined about eight percent of UMD students have dealt with food disparities at least once in a twelve-month time span.

Champ’s cupboard is open Monday through Friday in the mailroom at the Darland Administration building on campus.

The food shelf is expected to be available until at least the end of the semester.