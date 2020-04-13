Virtual Job Fair Helps People Find Work During Pandemic

Job fair runs through April 27th.

DULUTH, Minn – The Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training and its partner CareerForce in Duluth is offering a virtual job fair for people searching for work during the pandemic.

More than 50 employers from a variety of industries including construction trades and healthcare are participating in the career fair to help fill open jobs.

This event replaces the third annual job fair, which was scheduled to take place at Black Bear Casino in Cloquet.

The pandemic has created many layoffs and causing thousands of people to look for jobs.

A career counselor says it is important to continue to make job opportunities available during this uncertain time.

“We want job seekers to know there are job openings. It may not be their preferred career path, but they are a way to support your family during this time when there is such a huge need,” said Career Counselor Teri Dudley.

The career fair is open to job seekers until April 27th.

Employers with available job openings are also encouraged to register.

Click here for more information.