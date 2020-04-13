Woman Dies After Lincoln Park House Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — A woman has died after she was hospitalized from a fire at home in Lincoln Park that broke out on April 5th.

The April 5th fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. on the 300 block of North 22nd Avenue West.

Janice Smith, 74, and William Smith, 67, suffered from burns while escaping the fire.

Janice Smith died while still hospitalized. Her official cause of death is still pending with the medical examiner’s office.

William Smith has been discharged from the hospital.

The Duluth Police Department said one of its officers spotted the house fire as they happened to be driving down the street and dispatched the fire department and an ambulance.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of the windows of the home.

The officer saw the male resident of the home pulling the female resident out to safety.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, both residents suffered from burns. They were taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The damage is estimated at $75,000.