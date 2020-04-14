$15,000 in Meat, Liquor Stolen From Black Water Lounge on Easter Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – More than $15,000 worth of inventory was stolen from the Black Water Lounge in downtown Duluth on Easter Sunday.

This comes at a time when restaurant owners are trying to survive with only curbside and pick-up orders during the pandemic.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video taking salmon, beef and liquor from the back storage area of Black Water on the 200 block of East Superior Street.

“At any time, this would feel unsettling, disturbing, and upsetting… but especially now, we can’t help but feel genuinely heartbroken by this,” said Julie Thoreson, co-owner of parent company Blackwoods Group.

Thoreson believes the person responsible is either a past employee or knows the building very well.

Much of the inventory stolen was for Blackwoods events scheduled at the Greysolon Ballroom.

If you know anything, you can leave a tip at (218) 625-6113, e-mail catchthem@blackwoods.com, or call the Duluth Police Department.

Black Water Lounge has been closed and undergoing a remodel since early 2019. It was set to open in the fall of this year, but the pandemic has that opening date up in the air, according to Thoreson.