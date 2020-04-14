Duluth Diocese Extends Temporary COVID-19 Measures

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Diocese announced Tuesday that they will be extending the temporary suspension of mass and gatherings of more than 10 people until May 4.

The suspension has been in place since Friday, March 20.

In a letter to the clergy Diocesan Administrator, Reverend James B. Bissonette wrote that during this time churches will remain open for an extended period of time each day for those who wish to pray individually, priests may say a private mass without congregation present, and confession will remain available.

“The spiritual communions, daily prayers, sacrifices, and works of charity offered by you, the Catholic faithful, and the creativity and zeal with which our priests have brought us online Masses, podcasts, and the like, to keep us together in worship of the Lord and service of his people, is a graces moment and truly inspiring.”

Additionally, parish celebrations of First Communion and Confirmations should be postponed to a later date.