Duluth Police, Fire Departments Join Birthday Parade for Local Four-Year Old

The Duluth Police and Fire Departments, along with family and friends, joined a parade to celebrate a local four-year old's birthday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Birthday parties are looking a lot different due to the coronavirus, but in some ways, they’re getting more creative. On Monday, one local family held a special parade for their son.

The Duluth Police and Fire departments joined the celebration for Emerson, who turned four on Monday. The coronavirus canceled the original party plan, but the parade was a fun substitute.

“Well he wanted to have a bowling birthday party, but we had to cancel that so then we just said well let’s do a parade. In the summertime he’s all about the parade and he’s always excited about the fire trucks and police stations,” Emerson’s mom Amanda Fry said.

The police and fire departments drove down the street with lights and sirens on, waving to Emerson, while family and friends drove by, and some even stopped to give presents.

The parade gave everyone the chance to stay safe while celebrating Emerson.

“It was so fun to see the community come together in this way for Emerson. To see the amount of people who showed up, to drive by and give him presents and throw confetti. It makes us feel good that there are community members who are still able to smile and come together in this way,” Duluth Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook added.