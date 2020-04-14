KYN: 3D Printing

DULUTH, Minn. – Tyler Blom is using his time off from teaching at Proctor High School well.

“This is a real-life situation. This is a real-life skill. And it ties nicely together with our pathways program that we have at proctor,” Proctor High School Teacher, Tyler Blom says.

The industrial arts instructor has been teaching online and after being contacted by a Minnesota Technical Association the object of his course soon became a needed commodity.

“The Manifold is a splitter that takes a ventilator and we’re able to either double the capacity or quadruple the capacity of one ventilator,” Blom says.

Blom looks at the European website makers unite eu, which has designs for the manifolds along with where to ship them. All you need is a 3D printer.

“Everyone that has a 3D Printer is potentially valuable to help prevent stop the spread of covid-19,” Blom says.

Tyler and his daughters have already printed two dozen manifolds, and with the demand for this type of medical equipment at an all-time high, Blom says he’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m just going to keep printing until this website says stop. I don’t know that that’s going to be any time soon”

Not all prints come out perfect, and with time constraints, Blom is working around his printer putting each manifold in individually.

“Two hours I know. Set an alarm, pull that one out and set the next one in,” Blom says.