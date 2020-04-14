Making the Neighborhood Safer

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department was recently awarded a big grant to help keep the community safe.

The department awarded over $33,000 from the state for the safe neighborhood program. The funding will be used to organize a group to address repeat offenders, specifically with drug and violent crimes, and promote reentry for those criminals.

The planning process will begin once the department completes its transition from their current COVID-19 emergency schedule.

“We found there’s been a high rate of recidivism specifically for drug crimes in our area with our task force and we think there’s gotta be a better way of taking care of the issue,” said Duluth Police Lt. Jeff Kazel.

The group consists of nine different entities, including the Lake Superior Drug and Crime Task Force and the St. Louis County Drug Court.