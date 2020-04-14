One Killed in Eveleth Rollover Crash

EVELETH, Minn. – According to the Eveleth Police Department, a 50-year-old Eveleth man was killed in a rollover crash around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the semi tanker truck the man was driving rolled over at the intersection of Fayal Road and Kimberly Avenue.

Eveleth and Fayal personnel responded to the scene of the crash along with the Eveleth Ambulance Service and Virginia Ambulance Service.

The male driver was found deceased and pinned inside the cab of the truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the driver will be released following notification of next of kin.