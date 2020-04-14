Reduced Staff Keeping Great Lakes Aquarium Animals Cared For

DULUTH, Minn.– A significantly reduced staff at the Great Lakes Aquarium is taking it one day at a time to keep the animals cared for and the facilities maintained.

The aquarium was forced to furlough 46 employees after Governor Tim Walz closed all non-essential businesses in March. Right now 11 staff members are still reporting to work.

The hope is to be back open when restrictions loosen in May but nothing is for certain.

“It’s hard to see where we’re going to be once we open again,” said Jay Walker, Executive Director of Great Lakes Aquarium. “There’s a lot of unknowns and it’s hard to plan for that but we’re prepared to do the best we can.”

Around 80 percent of the aquarium’s funding comes from ticket sales and field trips. Donations are being accepted through the attraction’s website to help cover costs.

And in the meantime the aquarium is offering virtual experiences on its Facebook page.