Senior Linkage Line: Here to Help

DULUTH, Minn. – The Senior Linkage Line is helping older adults and caregivers with resources in their communities.

Services include helping with personal care or help around the house, chore homemaker services, roundabout rides to the doctor, rides to other locations and help with Medicare.

Officials say it’s a one-stop shop for those who are growing older and how they can live well at home.

“We’re all really trying to help each other just make it through and hopefully help each other stay safe and stay healthy,” said Kari Benson, the executive director of the Minnesota Board on aging.

For more information on how to get help from the Senior Linkage Line, feel free to call them at 800-333-2433.