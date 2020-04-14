Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Midway Road

1/1 (photo credit: Jamie Fugelstad)

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Officials say a small plane landed on Midway Road and Stark Road in Midway Township around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the pilot made an emergency landing on Midway Road shortly after taking off from the Superior airport.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the lone pilot was flying at approximately 3,000 feet when his single-engine stalled.

No injuries or damage were reported in the incident and the pilot was able to safely take off from the roadway just before 3:00 p.m.