Veterans Can Get Financial Support During Pandemic

Veterans can receive $1,000 each in financial relief.

DULUTH, Minn- Minnesota veterans are getting financial relief to help them recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

In March, the Minnesota Legislature and Governor Tim Walz approved a one-time relief grant worth more than $6 million to be awarded to veterans.

On a first come first served basis veterans in need of the support can receive $1,000 each to counter the negative economic impacts of Covid-19.

“We had over a hundred calls. When the information came out on this within the first four hours,” said Director of Veteran Affairs Tedd Ells. “By opening up this grant to veterans it lets them use our office as a path to get where they need to be with their financial stability.”

To qualify for the grant, applicants must be a veteran or the spouse, who has not remarried, of a deceased veteran.

They also must be a Minnesota resident and have documentation proving they have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

The grant can be applied for online on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website.