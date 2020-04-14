Woman Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in Hinckley Hotel Bathtub

HINCKLEY, Minn. – The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says a Wisconsin woman in her 50’s has died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at America’s Best Hotel in Hinckley.

According to reports, deputies and ambulance personnel arrived at the hotel just after 10:44 p.m. on Saturday and found the woman in the bathtub where life-saving measures were initiated.

Authorities say the woman was airlifted to a hospital in the twin cities where she later died.

Autopsy results are pending at this time.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending family notification.