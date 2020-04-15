114 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota, 87 Total Deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 114 new cases and eight additional deaths Wednesday morning.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,809 and the death total to 87.

According to the MDH website, 940 of the 1,809 cases have recovered and no longer require isolation.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 197 patients required hospitalization in the state today with 93 of those patients currently in the ICU.

As of Wednesday morning, St. Louis County reported 43 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths.