ACLU Sues to Release Moose Lake Inmates Due to COVID-19 Concerns

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – According to a recent press release, the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed a petition on Wednesday against the state Department of Corrections asking for the immediate release of Moose Lake inmates.

The ACLU-MN says that the state DOC is not keeping prisoners and staff safe from the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“The ACLU of Minnesota is suing because the prison and DOC have failed to perform their legal and moral duty to keep the people in their custody safe,” said ACLU-MN staff attorney Dan Shulman. “Prisoners tell us that people are jammed into cells with others who have symptoms of COVID-19, and the prison refuses to perform adequate testing. The prison and DOC have failed to take even rudimentary measures to prevent and stop the spread of COVID-19 at Moose Lake, endangering inmates, staff and the surrounding communities. Detention should not mean a death sentence.”

According to the press release, the ACLU is representing plaintiffs who are at a high risk of COVID-19 complications and are nearing the end of their sentencing.

So far, 12 inmates at the Moose Lake Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are concerns that others may have contracted the virus but have not been tested.

“Twelve people incarcerated at MCF-Moose Lake already have tested positive for the virus, and 31 more are presumed to have it. At least 11 correctional staff also are reported to have COVID-19, allowing the virus to spread back into the community.”