Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center Offers Phone, Virtual Education Support Amid COVID-19

The center was originally scheduled to re-open on March 21st. Now, the limited staff are continuing to answer phone calls and have put together an online education program for the public

DULUTH, Minn. – Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center in Duluth is taking a different approach to their teaching methods.

“Wildwoods will not be accepting wild animals until at least through May 4 as we are trying to adhere to the Governors stay at home mandate,” Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center, Jessica LaBumbard says.

The center was originally scheduled to re-open on March 21st. Now, the limited staff are continuing to answer phone calls and have put together an online education program for the public.

“I think this is especially good for schools right now. It’s a service we can definitely provide to the community especially with baby season coming up on us,” LaBumbard says.

Donations for the center during this time are critical not only to pay the current staff, but also to maintain their facility and the animals arriving in the future.

“Any funds that we bring in now are funds that we will rely on to carry us through the rest of the year. A donation to us today is absolutely going to help the squirrels that will be arriving in two months,” LaBumbard says.

Even though they are closed now, Wildwoods still wants to provide the community with the necessary resources for any animal scenario they encounter.

“We do want to be there for you. We want to be able to share our knowledge and experience with the community. And we will do that. We will do that through a comprehensive education program and we will also do that by answering phone calls,” LaBumbard says.

For more information about Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center, click here: Wildwoods Rehab