Duluth International Is Receiving More Than $5 Million In Relief Funding

DULUTH, Minn- The Duluth International Airport is receiving more than $5 million in relief funding to support operations during the pandemic.

This comes after Congressman Pete Stauber recently announced nearly $30 million in funding to assist more than 25 airports in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Those funds were made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Duluth Airport authorities tell us the $5 million will be used to assist with payroll, basic operational and maintenance functions to help keep the airport a viable piece of infrastructure in the region.

“The infrastructure still needs to operate, the 148th still have national security mission and still trains to this day, so the airfield needs to be open for them. There’s a whole bunch of other essential services that happen behind the scenes that require access to a safe and secure airfield,” said the Duluth Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Werner.

In this current crisis, Duluth International has lost between 75-80% of its normal traffic.

Typically the airport runs up to 12 daily flights.

That has since dropped to five flights per day.