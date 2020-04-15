Duluth Native, Vikings Fullback CJ Ham Talks Contract Extension, Quarantine Life

The Denfeld alum is currently in self-isolation like everyone else as he awaits news on the upcoming season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The coronavirus quarantine has impacted people from all walks of life. It doesn’t matter if you’re a high school baseball player, a college hockey player or a professional football player like Duluth native CJ Ham.

The Vikings fullback is currently in self-isolation like everyone else as he awaits news on the upcoming season. Ham spoke about the contract extension he signed with the team just one month ago.

“Me being from Minnesota, growing up a Vikings fan, we’re just truly blessed to be able to continue my career here and share these experiences with my closest friends and family. I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Ham said.

In the meantime, Ham is training at home and keeping a close eye on the status of the NFL season. But he says he hasn’t even thought about the possibility of having no football this fall.

“Really it’s just about being home, being close, being with my family, being with the people that you care the most about and just trying to stay safe. The good thing is that our season does happen later on so all the stuff will shake out when it shakes out. But for right now, I’m just focusing on being home and being close to my family,” said Ham.

Ham also announced that starting Thursday through Saturday all proceeds raised from his Cameo account will be going to “No Kid Hungry”, a nonprofit organization that aims to end childhood hunger in the United States.