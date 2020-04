Duplex Catches Fire in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Superior Fire Department is investigating a duplex fire in the northern part of the city.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Weeks Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in the rear wall and extended to the attic.

Firefighters had to cut through the roof to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured.

Officials believe the fire to be accidental.