Goodwill Industries Of Duluth Lays Off Nearly 300 Employees

DULUTH, Minn – More layoffs are spreading throughout the northland.

Nearly 300 employees from Goodwill Industries locations around the area are out of work as a direct result of Covid-19.

Goodwill’s core mission is to help people dealing with social and economic barriers, gain viable employment.

With operations in the northland being closed for nearly a month, due to Covid -19, the organization can no longer hold on to those employees they are intending to help.

The stay at home orders in place for Minnesota and Wisconsin have shutdown all non-essential businesses including Goodwill Industries.

Most of the layoffs are impacting retail and donation processing workers.

Only about 20 core employees are being kept on to help continue critical business functions.

The hope is to recall, as many Goodwill team members as possible once the organization rebounds from the pandemic.

“Its a very difficult decision, yet a critically necessary step to help our organization survive the crisis to preserve and protect our goodwill and to continue to serve our community,” said Communications Manager Scott Vezina.

Goodwill Industries operates more than ten retail stores in the Northland.

Officials are in the process of seeking local grants and federal support to hopefully recover from this crisis.

The public can contribute financial donations to the Goodwill, which will go to help support employment programs when operations resume.

Also, donors are being asked to hold onto all household donations until the Goodwill has reopened in the Northland.

Monetary donations can be made on the Goodwill website.