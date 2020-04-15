Goodwill of Duluth Announces Layoffs Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Effective Tuesday Goodwill Industries Vocational Enterprises of Duluth announced they will be laying off roughly 293 of its 312 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwill says the majority of these layoffs will be from their retail and donation processing enterprise.

“Goodwill Industries has been forced to continue the closure of all retail stores and all operations with no known date of reopening until it is advisable and safe to do so. The current pandemic situation has impacted our business significantly, and as a result, we find that we must make difficult personnel decisions.” Said President & CEO Marcy Vogt.

Goodwill says they will retain a small number of its core employees for critical business continuity functions during the layoff period.

“We view this decision as difficult, yet a critically necessary step to help our organization survive this crisis and to preserve and protect our Goodwill to continue to serve our community in the future. We are directing people to their state unemployment offices at this time to help support workers and their families. It is our hope and goal to recall laid-off Goodwill team members as our organization rebounds.” Said Vogt.

The company currently operates 12 retail stores throughout the Northland.