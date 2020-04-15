Gov. Walz Signs Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act into Law

In 2017, 26-year-old Alec Smith died of diabetic complications because he was rationing his insulin which he could not afford to be uninsured. Legislators hope this law hopes will stop this from ever happening again.

ST. PAUL. – The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act was signed into law on Wednesday by Governor Tim Walz.

Lawmakers and advocates took up this issue in Alec’s memory to stop this from happening again.

The program will be available starting July 1, 2020.

In order to be eligible people must live in Minnesota, not be enrolled in medical insurance, and be in urgent need of insulin.

The emergency insulin will be available to the people in need at a co-pay of $35 or less for a month’s supply.

Alec Smith’s mom spoke today about what this bill means for Alec’s legacy.

“I think of him giving his life so others could benefit so others could see that insulin affordability is truly a crisis and that something must be done,” said Nicole Smith-Holt who advocated for Alec throughout the whole process.

Manufacturers will be required to supply the insulin at no-cost or reimburse the pharmacies for the cost.

The insulin “safety net” as legislators are calling it will only be available to individuals once a year unless they are waiting on eligibility for Minnesota Care health insurance.

Dozens of lawmakers and advocates worked across the aisle to get this bill passed.

The Senate passed unanimously 67-0, and the House 111-22.

“This was truly a celebration of good policy a celebration of grassroots activism and democracy, a celebration of incredible statecraft to continue to work together and find compromises that work for everybody,” said Gov. Walz.

Another part of the plan is a long term “safety net” for uninsured individuals who below 400% of the federal poverty line.

This involves a patient assistance program by the insulin manufacturer where co-pays would be $50 for a 90-day supply.

Minnesota lawmakers hope the state will become a leader nationally so other Americans who are struggling financially need to ration their insulin.