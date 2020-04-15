Grandma’s Marathon Winner Boniface Kongin Stranded After Race Cancellation

As an elite runner, he relies on winning races to provide for himself and his family back home.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the cancellation of Grandma’s Marathon, it has left last year’s winner Boniface Kongin stranded in Duluth and in a dire financial situation.

The man known affectionately as “Bones” recently returned to Duluth after having to drop out of the Los Angeles Marathon due to an injury. And now because of the coronavirus, he can’t return to his home country of Kenya where his parents and five sisters live. And as an elite runner, he relies on winning races to provide for himself and his family back home.

He is now staying with a local family and CSS women’s soccer forward Brea Archer has set up a GoFundMe page to help out Bones, who considers Duluth his second home.

“It bothered me that he couldn’t go back to his family as they’re miles away. So I was like we need to step in and do something so simple as making a GoFundMe page and see what we can do and bring awareness to him as he’s well-known across the world and Duluth. You really could tell that everyone in general has really cared about Bones as a guy and helping out others in need during this time,” said Archer.

The page has been up for about a week and so far, they’ve raised about $4,000 and are aiming to hit the $10,000 mark. To donate, click here.