Home Health Care Industry Impacted by Coronavirus

In particular, it looks like it has slowed down the home health care industry.

DULUTH, Minn. – The coronavirus has impacted businesses throughout the Northland.

Touching Hearts at Home located is an in-home services and transportation provider.

The company hasn’t laid off any of its employees.

Owners say it’s important to keep home healthcare services available.

“I would say a big part of it is an isolation factor that sometimes the only person they see is their caregiver and so keeping people happy and just checking on them,” said Cindy Huseby, owner of Touching Hearts at Home.