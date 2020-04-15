Lake Superior Zoo Accepting Donations While Closed

While you can't come visit the Lake Superior Zoo, you can still help out.

DULUTH, Minn. – The zoo is asking for monetary donations as well as selling membership extension and advanced tickets.

Because the zoo is a nonprofit, it relies on revenue to keep animals fed.

“It’s pretty much business as usual for them,” said Emily Perala, Lead Zookeeper. “Some of them seem to really miss having a lot of the folks come and visit, so we’re trying to make sure we give them extra enrichment, even more so than we usually do.”

To learn more, visit the Lake Superior Zoo’s Facebook page.