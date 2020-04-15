Layoffs Expected at Keetac Mine Later This Week

KEEWATIN, Minn. – Layoffs are expected this Sunday, April 19 at the US Steel owned Keetac Mine.

According to a letter from the Steelworkers Union, the layoffs will affect employees who have been at the mine for three years or less.

Maintenance staff who have been with the company for three years or less will continue to work until the outage is complete.

It is not yet known how many employees will be impacted by the layoffs.

The Local Union 2660 added they are negotiating a layoff minimization plan with the company with a tentative plan to have the Keetac Mine shutdown by the end of May for an unspecified amount of time.